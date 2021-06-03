Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $64.57. Semtech shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 6,761 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after buying an additional 133,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

