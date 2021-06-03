Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $636,596.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

