Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.90 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.90 million and $108,432.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

