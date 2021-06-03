ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow stock opened at $467.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 622.68, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $598.37.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

