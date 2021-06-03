SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Up 0.4%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.03 ($8.27) and last traded at €7.03 ($8.27). Approximately 178,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.00 ($8.24).

SGL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $859.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

