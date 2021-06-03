Shadows (DOWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $4.89 million and $839,255.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

