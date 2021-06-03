Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $839,255.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

