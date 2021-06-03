Shanta Gold’s (SHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shanta Gold stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 16.38 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,541,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,860. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

In other Shanta Gold news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

