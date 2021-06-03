Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$6.75. Shawcor shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 913,863 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.84 million and a P/E ratio of -32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.250416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

