Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,618. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $504.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

