Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $547.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

