Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 86,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 238,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.99 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

