Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

