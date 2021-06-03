SHIBA INU One Day Trading Volume Hits $960.27 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $960.27 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.01077521 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.