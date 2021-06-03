SHIBA INU (SHIB) Hits Market Cap of $3.84 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $960.27 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.01077521 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

