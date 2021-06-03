Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00011392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2.17 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.01188051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.75 or 0.99927969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.