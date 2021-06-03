SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $213,718.10

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $213,718.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,846.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.03 or 0.07298014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $717.19 or 0.01846205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00492005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00179084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.72 or 0.00792130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00485671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00442829 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

