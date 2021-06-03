ShipChain Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,068.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

