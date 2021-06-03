Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 6.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 26,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,986,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

