ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $171.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.51.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

