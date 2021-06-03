Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €150.10 ($176.59) and last traded at €150.50 ($177.06). Approximately 44,847 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €155.20 ($182.59).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAE shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -129.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €172.09.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

