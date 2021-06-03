Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,229.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $702.02 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,159.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

