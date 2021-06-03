Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Rises By 35.2%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 29th total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30. Verano has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

