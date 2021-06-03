SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 213.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 5.33% of SI-BONE worth $55,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150,855 shares of company stock worth $35,343,076. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.