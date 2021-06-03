Signature Chain Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $980.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00995594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.10284379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.