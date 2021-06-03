Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $298,682.52 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,725.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

