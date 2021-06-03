Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

