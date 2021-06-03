Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.15 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

