Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,370.59 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,267.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

