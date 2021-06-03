Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

