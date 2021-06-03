Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

