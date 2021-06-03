Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.