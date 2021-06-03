Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $135.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

