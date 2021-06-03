Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.58. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

