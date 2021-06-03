Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 46,178 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,157 call options.
Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.