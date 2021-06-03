Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 46,178 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,157 call options.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

