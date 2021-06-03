Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $198,847.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00079321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00992215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.16 or 0.09472586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

