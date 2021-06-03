Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 31.2% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

