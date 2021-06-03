SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: SRU.UN):

5/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

5/14/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

