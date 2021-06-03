SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of SmartFinancial worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

