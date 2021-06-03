Smartshare Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,429.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $841,124.90 and approximately $66,429.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040517 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

