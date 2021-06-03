Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Smartsheet updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.14)-(0.13) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.36) EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.