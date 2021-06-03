Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Smartsheet updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.14)-(0.13) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.36) EPS.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
