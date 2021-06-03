SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 593,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

