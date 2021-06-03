Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 10,980 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT remained flat at $$141.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

