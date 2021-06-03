Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 249,472 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,472 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 251,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

