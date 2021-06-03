Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 6,541 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 18,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.01. 67,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,461. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

