Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,338. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

