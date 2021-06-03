Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 193,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 21,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 80,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 24.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 144,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 164,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.