Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $27.90 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.8% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 164,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,670. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $328.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

