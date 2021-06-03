Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $33.42 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 192,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

