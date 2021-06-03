Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

